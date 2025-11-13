New survey aims to identify historic buildings in Harlingen

Harlingen city leaders are getting ready to take a closer look at the past.

The city announced a new survey will see if any properties hold historic significance.

“We're gonna see which buildings have historical significance so that we can work with the property owners to preserve and restore them to the former glory,” Harlingen Precinct 2 Commissioner Daniel Lopez said.

Harlingen will use a $40,000 grant from the Texas Historical Commission to launch a historic resource survey. The year-long project will identify buildings over 50 years old and determine their architectural or historical significance.

Homeowner Maximilano Teo said the older homes in the city are part of what makes Harlingen unique.

“The main thing is that it's withstood time, it's just beautiful that it's still here,” Teo said.

Teo has lived in his 1970s home for six years, and said he was drawn to the home by its original wood paneling and mid-century details, and what he calls character you can't buy today…

Teo said identifying and protecting homes like his could help Harlingen restore its roots, and may even attract history lovers to town.

“Harlingen really prides itself on its history, having more places people can go and admire what things were like just would be really nice,” Teo said.

Lopez said the survey is the first step for Harlingen to apply for preservation funding from the Texas Historical Commission.

“We're just doing our part to highlight Harlingen,” Lopez said.

The survey is expected to take anywhere between nine and 12 months.

Watch the video above for the full story.