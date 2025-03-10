New task force to combat car thefts in Hidalgo County

In the time it takes to eat at a restaurant, shop at the mall or even run inside a gas station, your car could be stolen.

“We already have enough problems, and then you go and walk out and you're missing your car and you're like 'oh man my whole mode of transportation's gone,'” auto theft victim Marty Peisen said.

Peisen hasn't seen his car since it was stolen in 2019.

“It's extremely frustrating,” the McAllen native said.

Peisen’s story is a common one.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Lt. Enrique Longoria said with a rising population, it's common to see more car thefts.

"Hidalgo County is almost a million people — if not over a million people,” Longoria said. “So obviously you're going to have an increase in crimes of opportunity."

It's why the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office created a new task force dedicated to investigate and prevent car thefts.

The Edinburg, Weslaco and Mercedes police departments are part of the task force, but the team will be working cases across the county.

“We get greater resources from the state of Texas, plus our combined resources of three law enforcement agencies and the sheriff's office,” Longoria said.

Longoria said those extra hands are helpful when dealing with organized theft rings, a problem they plan to focus on.

“The difficulty is, all we need to do is start identifying who these players are,” Longoria said. “And once we're able to identify, our investigators are highly trained, so they know how to bring these organizations down."

As part of a grant funding the task force, they'll be doing public service announcements to help drivers keep their car safe.

Longoria said one of the best ways is a tried and true method.

“A steering wheel lock is very simple, but it's one of the most effective ways of protecting your vehicle,” Longoria said.