New York Republicans suspend Young Republicans group after release of offensive group chat

FILE - Ed Cox, Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, speaks to reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Republican State Committee on Friday suspended a Young Republican organization following the release of a group chat that included jokes about rape and flippant commentary on gas chambers.

In a statement, New York's Republican committee said its leaders had voted unanimously to suspend the authorization of the New York State Young Republicans to operate at a statewide level. The statewide Republican committee said the Young Republican group could be reconstituted at a later date.

"The Young Republicans was already grossly mismanaged, and vile language of the sort made in the group chat has no place in our party or its subsidiary organizations," said NYGOP Chair Ed Cox.

The decision came days after Politico released exchanges from a Telegram conversation between leaders and members of the Young Republican National Federation and some of its affiliates in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.

The messages have drawn heavy criticism from Republicans and Democrats. The Young Republican National Federation, which is the GOP's political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40, has said it was "appalled" by the messages.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican who is eyeing a run for governor next year, has called for those involved to step down.