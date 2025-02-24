x

Nikki Rowe Boys Basketball will face Liberty Hill

McAllen, TX -- The Nikki Rowe boys basketball team are cruising through the playoffs and will face off against Liberty Hill in the Regional Semifinals at Ingleside High School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

La Feria vs. Floresville at Sinton High School Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Santa Maria vs. Hearne at Falls City High School Tuesday at 7 p.m.

McAllen vs. Glenn TBD.

