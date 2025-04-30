Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
Nikki Rowe track star Hailey Gonzalez signed to join the program at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Wednesday afternoon.
Gonzalez is a district champion, two-time regional qualifier and the school record holder in the 200-meter dash.
"It's so special, it's undescribable," Gonzalez said of her signing. "It's a memorable moment that I'll remember forever."
The McAllen star is excited to continue her track career still somewhat close to home with the Islanders.
"As soon as I came there, the coaches were super welcoming and really great atmosphere," Gonzalez said of the program. "The athletes, the whole entire school is just so beautiful and I just knew that that was somewhere I wanted to train."
