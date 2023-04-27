No charges expected for driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Pharr

No charges will be filed against the driver of an 18-wheeler that struck and killed a 59-year-old man in Pharr, according to a city spokesperson.

The unidentified man was struck Wednesday morning near the intersection of the I2 frontage and Business 83 right TopGolf, according to the spokesperson.

The man was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries there.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The frontage road from Jackson Road to Business 83 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.