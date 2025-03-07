No injuries reported after plane skids off the runway at Weslaco airport

Operations at the Mid-Valley airport in Weslaco resumed after a plane skidded off the runway.

The rough landing happened Wednesday at around 2 p.m. due to issues with the plane’s landing equipment, according to Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez.

“The plane had been doing touch and goes in the airport,” Lopez said. “It had lost the tire at one of the touch and goes, and that was the scenario that ended up with the plane off the runway."

Channel 5 News was told the pilot of the plane was not injured.

Lopez added that flights coming into the airport were postponed or diverted until the area was cleared.