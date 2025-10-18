'No Kings' protest held throughout the Valley
"No Kings" protests were held throughout the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.
Protests were held in McAllen, Brownsville, Weslaco and Harlingen.
According to the Associated Press, the protests were held across the United States to speak out against the direction of the country under President Donald Trump.
This was the third mass mobilization since Trump returned to the White House, and came as the government shutdown began on October 1.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
