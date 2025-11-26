No Refusal Campaign kicking off for the 2025 holiday season

The No Refusal DWI Enforcement Campaign is kicking off on Wednesday, the Rio Grande Valley District Attorney Coalition announced.

The campaign ensures that those suspected of drunk driving in the Rio Grande Valley and refuse a breath test will be subjected to a blood search warrant issued by on-call magistrates of the peace.

The campaign runs from Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, through Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

According to a news release, the campaign ends to reduce impaired-driving fatalities and keep Valley roadways safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“The holiday season should be a time of celebration, not tragedy,” the coalition said in a joint statement. “Our ‘No Refusal’ Campaign is designed to deter impaired driving and save lives. We ask our community to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and help us keep every family safe this season.”

The coalition is made up of District Attorneys Toribio “Terry” Palacios of Hidalgo County, Luis V. Saenz of Cameron County, Gocha Allen Ramirez of Starr County, and Annette C. Hinojosa of Willacy County. They’re working alongside local law enforcement agencies, regional judges, emergency medical services, and crime laboratories across the Rio Grande Valley.