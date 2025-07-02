Non-profit collecting school supplies for Brownsville ISD students

Summer vacation is halfway through for Rio Grande Valley Students, which means some parents may be thinking about back-to-school shopping.

The Brownsville Wellness Coalition is trying to help parents ahead of the next school year by collecting school supplies.

Officials say they've already collected more than $500 worth of popular school items. The non-profit is asking for the public's help to continue helping with this supply drive.

"We're looking for anything, like pens, pencils, notebooks, anything that you might find on the BISD back to school supply list," Brownsville Wellness Coalition Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Silvanna Villarreal said.

Officials say the supplies collected will be given to Brownsville Independent School District students.

Donations can be dropped off at the non-profit's downtown office, located at 1018 East Washington Street, Suite A. Donations will be accepted until August 1.

