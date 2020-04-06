Nonprofit launches homeschooling website to assist parents, students amid pandemic

WESLACO – Another week of learning from home begins this Monday as Texas schools remain closed under order of the governor.

At first, school districts across the Rio Grande Valley issued extended spring breaks, but now many have transitioned to remote learning, closing their doors for the remaining of the school year.

Parents are now essentially homeschooling their children, making sure they're keeping up with school at home.

The Texas Homeschool Coalition, a nonprofit organization, created another resource for free education.

At coronavirushomeschooling.com, people can find curriculums for children in kindergarten through fifth grade and they're working to put them out for sixth through 12th graders. It’s aimed for all children, homeschooled or not, and for parents.

