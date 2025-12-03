‘Now we can get back to work:’ Henry Cuellar reacts after receiving pardon from President Trump

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar said he is thankful and he and his wife were pardoned on Wednesday by President Donald Trump in a federal bribery and conspiracy case.

“I want to thank President Donald Trump for this action he took on behalf of my wife and family, I want to say thank you,” Cuellar said. “I think the facts have been very clear, now we can get back to work. Nothing has changed.”

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were accused of accepting $600,000 in bribes to advance the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

The case began in 2022 when federal agents raided Cuellar’s home and office in Laredo. Cuellar and Imelda were indicted in 2024.

Their trial was set to start next year.

In a social media post, Trump said he issued the pardon because the Biden Administration was “weaponizing” the justice system against Cuellar.

“He was treated very badly because he said people shouldn’t be able to pour into our country and he was right,” Trump said.

Cuellar had spoken out against Biden’s immigration policies.

“I am a conservative Democrat,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar said the pardon won’t change his work or affect his campaign for re-election.

