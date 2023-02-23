Object found in Alamo home identified as inert explosive

The suspicious item recovered from an Alamo home Wednesday turned out to be an inert explosive, according to police chief Ricardo Ozuna.

The McAllen bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to a home at the home on the 400 block of Cripple Creek Circle after the homeowner found what appeared to be a military explosive in a storage trailer he purchased in San Antonio.

On Thursday, Ozuna said he received confirmation that the device was an inert explosive training head.

The device was not active and posed no threat, Ozuna added.