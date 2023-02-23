EXPLAINER: The dangers of a claymore mine
The potentially explosive device found at an Alamo home Wednesday was thought to be a claymore mine.
As a former military bomb technician, Channel 5 News’ Rudy Mireles says any explosive — armed or not — is always dangerous.
RELATED: ATF, McAllen bomb squad respond to Alamo home after discovery of suspicious object
Claymores present a unique problem for first responders. They’re designed to stop potential victims from going past a certain point and can be triggered by remote or the victim triggering it like a booby trap trip-wire.
If that happens, around 700 tiny marbles are launched at its target at a speed of 4,000 feet per second with a blast radius of 55 yards.
The condition of the possible claymore device that was found is unknown, but things like deterioration could cause it to unexpectedly go off.
If a possible explosive is found, the public is urged to call an explosive ordnance disposal team to handle the object.
Watch the video above for the full story.
