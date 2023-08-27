Obstacle course held in honor of fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who died following an April 2019 shooting was honored in La Feria.

The La Feria High School football stadium was the site of the third annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run on Saturday.

Family members, DPS personal and members of other law enforcement agencies attended the event.

“We're very proud and we're very thankful, blessed for the community coming out and supporting this event,” Yvonne Sanchez — Moises Sanchez’s wife — said.

Proceeds from the event are going toward a memorial sign for Moises Sanchez that will be placed along highway 281 in Edinburg.