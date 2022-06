Officials break ground on Anaquitas drain structure project in south Mercedes

The Anaquitas Drain Structure project in south Mercedes broke ground on Wednesday.

The drain project is designed to pull water out from the roads, people's houses and residences into the drain ditch, according to Hidalgo County's Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

The drainage project should improve lessening the chance of flooding.

The work should take about six months to complete, according to officials.