Officials Warn of High Influx of Jellyfish in Cameron Co. Beaches
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout if they’re headed to the beaches of South Padre Island anytime soon.
The Cameron County Beach Patrol is warning beachgoers about what they’re calling a “larger than normal” influx of Man O’ War jellyfishes.
These bluebottles are characterized by their war helmet shape.
Lately, they’ve been spotted in the water and along the shore.
Blue flag warning will be flying at beach entrances.
A second flag will be displayed according to the surf’s condition.
