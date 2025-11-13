Omar Ochoa sworn in as new Edinburg mayor

Former Edinburg city attorney Omar Ochoa was sworn in as its new mayor during a Wednesday ceremony.

“We are ready to get started and move Edinburg forward right now,” Ochoa said during the ceremony.

Ochoa won 62% of the vote during the Nov. 4 mayoral race.

“We need to move our city forward into the future. We have a lot of assets,” Ochoa said. “We are the fastest growing city in the RGV, but we need to harness all of this energy and all this potential and make it reality because that's what our citizens deserve."

Dan Diaz, who was elected as the place one council member, was also sworn in during the same ceremony.

A run-off election is set for Saturday, Dec. 13 for the place two council member seat after none of the candidates got past the 50% threshold needed to win.

Candidates Jason De Leon and Moises Segovia will be on the ballot for that election.

Early voting starts on Monday, Dec. 1, and ends on Tuesday, Dec. 9.