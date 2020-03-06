On the Diamond: March 6th
CORPUS CHRISTI - Harlingen South softball is in the hunt for the championship at Mira's Bayfront Bash.
The Hawks defeated Corpus Christi Veterans 8-7 Friday to advance to Saturday's championship semifinals.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
