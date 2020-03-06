x

On the Diamond: March 6th

3 hours 6 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 7:48 PM March 06, 2020 in Sports

CORPUS CHRISTI - Harlingen South softball is in the hunt for the championship at Mira's Bayfront Bash.

The Hawks defeated Corpus Christi Veterans 8-7 Friday to advance to Saturday's championship semifinals.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

