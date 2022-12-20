One hospitalized after shooting in McAllen, police say
A man was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue at around 7:36 a.m. in reference to a report of a man being shot, according to a news release.
Police found an unidentified man wounded at the scene, who was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
