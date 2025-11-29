One person dead, 6 injured in suspected McAllen drunk driving crash

Photo courtesy of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

One person is dead and six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in McAllen.

The crash occurred at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez, according to a news release.

McAllen police arrived at the scene and found a Ford Bronco SUV upside down and off the roadway, according to the news release. Witnesses said the vehicle struck a stone fixture off the roadway and rolled over.

The news release identified the driver as 18-year-old Gabriela Nuñez Garcia.

The news release said seven people, ranging in age from 18 to 25, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and they all suffered multiple injuries ranging in severity. They were all taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The news release said Rodriguez was a passenger in the vehicle, and he died as a result of the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol consumption may have been involved and are investigating several criminal offenses, including felony charges and intoxication manslaughter, according to the news release.

The news release said the department will be pursuing criminal charges against anyone that may have been responsible in the crash, including Garcia.

In a Facebook post, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos posted a statement in reference to the crash:

"This morning, our community awoke to yet another tragic fatality tied to the 17th Street Entertainment District, minors, and drunk driving. Despite exercising the full extent of municipal authority, these repeated tragic incidents underscore a dangerous reality: current safeguards are insufficient, and the public’s safety is routinely and continuously compromised by operators and landowners who value profit over human life... I implore you to stand with McAllen and communities across Texas by advancing legislation and enforcement that prioritize safety over profit. Together, we can prevent further tragedies and restore public trust in our entertainment districts."

Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.