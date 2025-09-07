One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Mission

A 17-year-old was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Mission, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said 17-year-old Latwon Oscar Uribe died after a driver disregarded a stop sign.

The crash that occurred on La Homa Road and 66th Street south of Mile 5 Line on Saturday at 10:28 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on 66th Street and a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on La Homa Road, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said the driver of the Tacoma failed to yield the right of way, disregarded a stop sign and collided with the GMC, driven by Uribe.

The GMC spun and struck a fence and a utility pole, rolled over on its top and came to rest on the southbound lanes of La Homa Road, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said the unidentified driver of the Tacoma was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and Uribe died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.