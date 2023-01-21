x

One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission

3 hours 48 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, January 21 2023 Jan 21, 2023 January 21, 2023 7:24 PM January 21, 2023 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours.

The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles.

The driver was hospitalized with what appeared to be "serious" injuries, witnesses said.

Crews restored power to the area within four hours.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days