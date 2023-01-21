One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission

The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours.

The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles.

The driver was hospitalized with what appeared to be "serious" injuries, witnesses said.

Crews restored power to the area within four hours.