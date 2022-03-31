Out-of-state crews in the Valley to help battle wildfires

Out-of-state fire crews are in the Valley to help local firefighters battle an increasing amount of wildfires caused by dry, windy conditions.

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System is positioned in the Valley and currently stationed at the Edinburg Fire Department.

The crews arrived about 21 days ago to assist local fire departments.

"We've even reached out other states, so right now we got an Idaho engine crew and as well we got a Georgia engine crew here," said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator James Degrazia.

They are expected to be here for at least a couple of months or longer if fire conditions warrant an extended stay.

The crews are in addition to the seven fire trucks deployed to our area from Houston and Little Elm, located near Dallas.