Over $170 million allocated to South Texas schools

Over $170 million in funds were allocated for schools across South Texas, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The $170,337,465 in final Fiscal Year 2025 Title I formula allocation funds were released by the U.S. Department of Education, the release stated.

Title I funds provide for the development and creation of opportunities for student success.

“These federal funds are crucial for every child in the 34th Congressional District of Texas," said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. “One of my top priorities in Congress is making sure that every South Texan child, regardless of their background, can receive the same opportunities to succeed and achieve their American Dream. As this Administration threatens the Department of Education’s existence, I will continue to fight for our children’s success and future.”

The following allocations have been provided to school districts in the 34th Congressional District of Texas:

- Brownsville ISD: $30,579,752

- Donna ISD: $19,483,217

- Edcouch-Elsa ISD: $5,138,957

- Edinburg Consolidated ISD: $26,923,139

- Harlingen Consolidated ISD: $9,285,923

- Kenedy County-Wide Common School District: $1,254

- Kingsville ISD: $2,385,261

- La Feria ISD: $1,112,832

- La Villa ISD: $577,228

- Lasara ISD: $165,089

- Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD: $4,075,081

- Lyford Consolidated ISD: $730,948

- McAllen ISD: $15,824,641

- Mercedes ISD: $3,872,038

- Monte Alto ISD: $1,234,922

- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $24,398,212

- Point Isabel ISD: $1,183,081

- Progreso ISD: $1,708,280

- Raymondville ISD: $1,368,696

- Ricardo ISD: $187,895

- Rio Hondo ISD: $708,555

- Riviera ISD: $120,366

- San Benito Consolidated ISD: $7,537,678

- San Perlita ISD: $112,260

- Santa Maria ISD: $347,026

- Santa Rosa ISD: $496,089

- Weslaco ISD: $10,779,045