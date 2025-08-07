Over 35 dogs surrendered to authorities in Edinburg animal hoarding investigation

KRGV photo

Over 35 dogs were found Thursday in an Edinburg residence during an animal hoarding investigation, according to a news release.

The dogs were turned over to Edinburg Animal Control, and the homeowner may be experiencing medical issues, the release added.

Animal control officers were at a home at the 200 block of Peter Street following a complaint of a “strong odor coming from the home,” according to the release.

More than 35 dogs were found at the residence. The dogs appeared unclean and some showed signs of skin conditions, the release added.

“The homeowner has voluntarily agreed to surrender the dogs, and crews are currently working to safely remove them from the property,” the release said, adding that authorities believe the homeowner may be experiencing medical issues.