Ozanam Center to operate as a cooling center

Cooling centers are available to those in need of a break from the heat.

Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen is doubling as a cooling center, and now the Ozanam Center in Brownsville will also operate as one as well.

The Ozanam Center says they will operate as a cooling center as long as needed. So far, the number of people coming in for heat relief is minimal.

"We gladly extend that invitation if they really need it. We understand people in mobile homes may have a hard time. Members of the community please it's a call-out, feel free to come in," Case Manager Amy Rico said. "Even if you have five kids, please come in, take advantage of this, so you can remain safe."

People are asked to call before they head to the Ozanam Center at (956) 831-6331.