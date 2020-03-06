Pair Of Cardinals Sign With Ranger College
HARLINGEN - Jacob Garza and Serena Escobar have a few things in common.
They're both standouts on the soccer field for Harlingen High School.
They're also both headed to Ranger College.
The Cardinals' pair made it official Friday, signing their letters of intent in front of family and friends.
