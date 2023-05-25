Palmview Police Department hosting Citizen's Police Academy program

The Palmview Police Department is launching their first-ever Citizen's Police Academy.

The goal is for the police department to build trust with the community, but for people who are looking for a future in law enforcement or those just curious about the inner workings of the department, it's a look behind the scenes.

The program is for people who live in Palmview only. They can apply to be a part of the Palmview Police Department's first ever Citizen Police Academy, and it last for 10 weeks.

Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino says he has been working on this program since he got sworn into office five months ago. He says the department sees it as a way to connect with community members.

"So, the initiative, with the Citizen's Police Academy, we'll be showing our citizens, our community, we'll show them what we teach, what resources we bring to the officers in regards to mental health and if I'm able to, I'll even bring a guest speaker, some of our resources that we've brought to train our officers on mental health awareness for first responders," Trevino said.

Those who sign up will have a chance to learn about state laws and criminal investigations during the 10-week program. Those who complete the program can also go on ride alongs.

Classes are set to begin on June 1 at 6 p.m. and are free and open to anyone who lives in Palmview who is older than 18.

Class size is limited, and you will need to pass a background check to participate. For an application, you can head to the Palmview Police Department or the city's website.

Trevino says while it's not a goal of the program, he personally hopes community members who take part will also be inspired to volunteer at the department.