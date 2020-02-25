Palmview's Erubiel Munoz Signs With Jarvis Christian College

LA JOYA - Another college signing for a Valley student athlete. Monday morning, Palmview soccer standout Erubiel Munoz signed with Jarvis Christian College.

Munoz, who attends Thelma R. Salinas STEM Early College, is the first student athlete from the campus to receive a college offer to play at the next level.

The senior tells CHANNEL 5, "I'm really excited. This is a big opportunity. To go to college for free to study and to play soccer at the same time."