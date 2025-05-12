Palmview walks it off in the 13th inning to punch their ticket to the next round

The Palmview Lobos walked off the Nikki Rowe Warriors in the 13th inning with a sacrifice fly by Jaime Cordova to punch their ticket to the next round.

"Our motto is BTF, believe, have trust and faith. All of these guys had belief in me. I saw the fast ball outside and had to drive it," said Junior first baseman Jaime Cordova.