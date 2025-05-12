x

Palmview walks it off in the 13th inning to punch their ticket to the next round

Palmview walks it off in the 13th inning to punch their ticket to the next round
3 hours 41 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, May 11 2025 May 11, 2025 May 11, 2025 11:20 PM May 11, 2025 in Sports

The Palmview Lobos walked off the Nikki Rowe Warriors in the 13th inning with a sacrifice fly by Jaime Cordova to punch their ticket to the next round. 

"Our motto is BTF, believe, have trust and faith. All of these guys had belief in me. I saw the fast ball outside and had to drive it," said Junior first baseman Jaime Cordova.   

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days