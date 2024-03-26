Parents attend meeting to learn more about Brownsville ISD school consolidation plans

A handful of parents showed up at Castañeda Elementary School Monday tonight to learn more about Brownsville Independent School District's consolidation and school closure plan.

A part of that plan involves Cromack Elementary School students moving to Castaneda Elementary School. Cromack Elementary currently has 448 students enrolled and Castaneda Elementary has 452 students.

The superintendent says the purpose behind the closure and consolidation of schools is to save money.

"That saving mostly comes from instead of having two principals you have one, instead of having two secretaries you have one. It's mainly savings in the office area. The teachers, they'll more than likely travel with their students," BISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

Chavez says everyone will get to keep their jobs under the consolidation plans.

The plan is not final. There are two more public meetings scheduled before the school board makes their final decision, which is set for April 9.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Del Castillo Elementary School.

