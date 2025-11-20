Parents mourning death of Palmview High School football player

Parents of a Palmview High School student are mourning the death of their son, who was killed in a Nov. 16 crash.

Gilbert Govea III had just turned 18 on Friday.

“Every home he set foot in, he won over the parents of every child,” Gilbert’s mother — Denise Noyola — said.

Noyola said she never thought last week would be the final days she would spend with her son.

“He was coming from his friend's house… and then we didn’t hear from him,” Noyola said.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, Gilbert was involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday at the 3600 block of N. Expressway 83.

Gilbert’s family would later receive a call that he was hospitalized.

La Joya ISD issued a statement on Monday confirming that Gilbert died in the accident.

Gilbert's father was working in Louisiana when the crash happened. He said he dropped everything and got on the earliest plane back home when he heard about the crash.

“I left work in my work clothes, got on the plane, and came here,” Gilbert’s father — Gilberto Govea — said.

Friends and family created a makeshift memorial for Gilbert near the crash site. A vigil was held in Gilbert’s honor at Palmview High School on Tuesday night.

For Gilbert’s parents, the pain is still settling in. They described it as a reminder that everything can change in an instant.

“It's really hard to lose a son,” Gilberto said.

Noyola said she’s now holding on to the last moments she was able to spend with him.

“He was unconscious, but he could hear us,” Noyola said. “When he heard us, tears came to his eyes, his way of showing us that he was listening."

Gilberto's family said he was a football player at Palmview High School. His dad described him as a hardworking athlete who dreamed of reaching the NFL.

“He wanted to make it big,” Gilberto said.

Police have not released additional details on the crash, and said the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe was set up in honor of Gilberto. Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.