Parents of child killed in ATV crash not facing charges, sheriff's office says

The investigation is still ongoing into the death of a 5-year-old boy killed in an ATV crash near Mission.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Enrique Longoria said at this stage in the investigation, the parents are not facing any criminal charges.

RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy killed following ATV crash near Mission

Longoria said the 11-year-old brother who was also involved in the crash remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

The crash occurred neared the 9900 block of North Iowa Road on Monday. The two brothers were riding an ATV when they crashed into a tree.

Longoria said since 2023, the sheriff's office has responded to over 30 calls involving ATV-related incidents.

He said they are urging the public to prioritize safety by following proper riding practices, using safety equipment and supervising young riders.