5-year-old boy killed following ATV crash near Mission
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday following an ATV crash in rural Mission that hospitalized one other child, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
The boy's 11-year-old brother remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, a news release added.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the two boys crashed an ATV into a tree on their property near the 9900 block of North Iowa Road Monday. The parents discovered the boys and transported them to the hospital, the release added.
Deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at the hospital at around 12:30 p.m., and the 5-year-old boy died as a result of his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is underway, the sheriff's office stated.
