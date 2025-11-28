Paulie's Project hands out free Thanksgiving meals in Edinburg
Hundreds of people got a free Thanksgiving meal in Edinburg on Thursday.
The giveaway was put on by Paulie's Project. It's a group made up of 15 family members who fundraise throughout the year to give back to the community.
The group is named after their late uncle. The family says he loved to give back and instilled those values in his family.
"We like to look back at what we've been blessed with, and when we started this as cousins, we just wanted to give back to the community. So we just want to bless others the way we've been blessed," Paulie's Project member Stephanie Borrego said.
This is the sixth year Paulie's Project has handed out Thanksgiving meals. They're planning another holiday meal giveaway for Christmas.
