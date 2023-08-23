Pay raise approved for Harlingen police officers

All 139 officers with the Harlingen Police Department will see an increase in pay starting in October.

The increase in pay comes after the city and the local law enforcement association signed an agreement that will be able to offer competitive pay against other agencies and departments around the region.

With this agreement, officers are getting on average a 15% pay increase over the next three years.

“The pay scale was something that hadn't been moved around too much after about 2007,” Harlingen Law Enforcement Association President Joe Gonzalez said. “I've had officers tell me that ‘I was looking elsewhere, I'm staying now. There's just so much more morale because this contract means a lot to everybody."

As part of the raise, the city of Harlingen The city of Harlingen approved the use of $2.8 million that will go toward the department for the next three years.

This pay increase is not just for officers who are currently with the department, but also for anyone who wants to join the city's police force.

