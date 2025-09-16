Peñitas man indicted for allegedly interfering with federal arrest of undocumented migrant

A 19-year-old Peñitas man has been indicted for impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement agents in the course of their duties, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said Diego Masiel Torres is currently in custody pending his court appearance.

The incident occurred on August 27 when authorities were conducting a "consensual worksite enforcement operation" in Harlingen, according to the news release. Upon arrival, several people allegedly fled the area.

While authorities attempted to apprehend an undocumented migrant, Torres allegedly attempted to physically remove the officer from that person, according to the news release.

If convicted, Torres faces up to eight years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.