Pedestrian killed in Brownsville expressway crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A pedestrian walking along the expressway in Brownsville died after they were struck by a vehicle late Friday night, according to police.

The victim has yet to be identified, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened Friday shortly after 10 p.m. at the 800 block of Expressway 83 near the Boca Chica exit.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene. The pedestrian later died from their injuries.

Additional details were not provided.