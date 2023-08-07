Pentagon approves using military bases to quarantine 1,000

A doctor attends to a patient in an isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (Chinatopix via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to the coronavirus.

A Defense Department statement said HHS would be responsible for all care, transportation and security of the evacuees.

More than 11,900 people have been infected globally, the vast majority of them in China. Americans returning from the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

The four military facilities chosen for quarantine are in California, Colorado and Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.