Pentagon to Review Military Mission Along Southern Border

WESLACO – The Pentagon will be reviewing the military's mission along the southern U.S. border.

An independent investigations office will be looking at the legality of the order by President Donald Trump. The president ordered active duty and National Guard troops to the border last year.

The review comes after 33 House members urged an investigation into what they call the misuse and politicization of the military at the border.

Under federal law, the U.S. military cannot be used for domestic law enforcement purposes.

The House members say that's exactly what they're doing along our southwestern border.

President Trump says they're playing a vital role in a national security and not performing law enforcement duties.

No word on how long the review will take.

