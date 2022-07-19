Person being treated for burns in San Antonio following fire at Don Wes Flea Market, fire marshal says

A person is being treated for burns on their arms in San Antonio following a massive fire that destroyed the Don Wes Flea Market in Donna on Saturday, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

Garza believes the person was a vendor at the flea market. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters from across the Valley responded to Saturday’s blaze. Garza says one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

An eyewitness is helping the fire marshal to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

"We do have an eyewitness statement that puts it up in one of the rafters up high so it leads us to believe that it might have been something electrical, again, not being able to examine, we're not sure with 10 percent certainty," Garza said of the possible cause of the fire.

Garza says more inspections will be conducted, but is asking that municipal fire departments get involved with flea markets in their areas to do pre-fire planning.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, such as video or pictures, reach out to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office at 956-318-2656.