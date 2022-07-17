Multiple crews respond to fire at Don-Wes Flea Market

A massive fire broke out Saturday in Donna at the Don-Wes Flea Market.

The smoke could be seen on the expressway from miles away.

Drone footage shows the size of the fire that covered the center portion of the outdoor market Saturday afternoon.

The property – located near the corner of Business 83 and N. Victoria Road – appears to be more than three acres and is surrounded by dry grass.

Buildings on the east side of the property are mostly all gone, while buildings on the northwest side of the property appear to be intact - but severely damaged.

The flea market is popular among Winter Texans as it is a spot for a lot of retirees to meet up and socialize.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are expected to continue putting out the fire through the night.