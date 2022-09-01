Person detained following threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School

A person has been detained after a social media threat against Mission Veterans Memorial High School on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Mission police and Mission CISD will host a press conference at 3:00 p.m. to address the social media comment alleging an act of violence at the high school.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article, as well as in our KRGV Facebook page.

More details will be provided at the press conference.

"While there is nothing to substantiate a credible threat to the campus, all these reports are taken seriously and there have been developments in the case," the city said.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.