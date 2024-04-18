Pet of the Week: Iris the husky mix

News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Participating H-E-B stores continue offering free glucose screenings
-
Brownsville organization helping people with special needs find jobs
-
IDEA McAllen student receives full ride scholarship to University of Pennsylvania
-
Smart Living: Unexplained sleepiness study
-
5 people hospitalized in crash near SpaceX Boca Chica facility
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring