Petition sent to Cameron County DA to drop charges against activist accused of vandalizing Brownsville mural

Supporters of a woman accused of vandalizing a mural in downtown Brownsville want her charges to be dropped.

Police say Rebekah Hinojosa wrote graffiti over a mural in downtown Brownsville in February 2022.

She was taken to jail and released the next day on a misdemeanor charge.

A petition signed by 1,700 people was delivered to Cameron County District Attorney Luiz Saenz on Tuesday that called for the charges against Hinojosa to be dropped.

“That's their petition, and like I, said this case will be decided in a court of law, and it will be disposed of based on the facts and based on the law, but it won't be decided on a petition,” Saenz said.

Hinojosa’s attorney said her client is innocent.

Hinojosa is set to go on trial on May 15.