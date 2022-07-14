x

Petitions seeks to have Freddy Fender inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Thursday, July 14 2022
By: Israel Almeida

The music career of Freddy Fender spans decades.

Nearly 20 years after the Valley native's death, there is a new push to get him into the country music hall of fame.

The petition has over 1,000 signatures. The goal is to reach 1,500.

