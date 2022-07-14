Petitions seeks to have Freddy Fender inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
The music career of Freddy Fender spans decades.
Nearly 20 years after the Valley native's death, there is a new push to get him into the country music hall of fame.
The petition has over 1,000 signatures. The goal is to reach 1,500.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen Fire Department: Family dog dies in house fire
-
Senators Cruz and Cornyn to tour the border during Valley visit
-
La Joya police: Third person dies in human smuggling crash, driver facing...
-
Petitions seeks to have Freddy Fender inducted into Country Music Hall of...
-
Citizens react to proposed ordinance to regulate pop-up markets in McAllen