Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor

Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area.

"I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Gas Service, who said they’ve been getting complaints of this odor and have been looking into it.

The Texas Gas Service added that there’s a fuel supplier south of Pharr called Oleumv that is likely the source of the smell.

Oleumv declined to comment on air, but said they are aware of the complaints, and they are looking into it.

The smell isn’t harmful and should be eliminated by next week, Oleumv added.

