Pharr city commissioners approve internet price increase
City commissioners in Pharr have approved increasing the cost for businesses to use the city's internet service.
The new price hike will impact the city's green plan.
Those that are on the plan can expect a bump from $500 to $750 a month for internet. That's a $250 price increase.
