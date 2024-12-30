x

Pharr invita a la comunidad a un festival de fin de año

December 30, 2024

La ciudad Pharr invita a la comunidad a un evento de fin de año. 

Fecha y hora: 31 de diciembre desde las 7:30 de la noche 

Lugar: Centro de Pharr 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

